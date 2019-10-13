Today
High School Boys Soccer — Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Sutherlin at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; Uumpqua Valley Christian at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.
High School Volleyball — Sunset Conference: Coquille at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: Eagle Point at North Bend, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Siuslaw, 6:30 p.m. Sunset Conference: Myrtle Point at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Waldport, 6:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Bandon, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League: Glendale at Pacific, 5:30 p.m.; Powers at Camas Valley, 6 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Midwestern League: Thurston at North Bend, 4 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Junction City, 7 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Midwestern League: Thurston at North Bend, 6 p.m. Sky-Em League: Junction City at Marshfield, 7 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Brookings-Harbor at Glide, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Men’s College Soccer — Chemeketa at SWOCC, 1:30 p.m.
Today
High School Boys Soccer — Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Sutherlin at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; Uumpqua Valley Christian at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.
High School Volleyball — Sunset Conference: Coquille at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: Eagle Point at North Bend, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Siuslaw, 6:30 p.m. Sunset Conference: Myrtle Point at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Waldport, 6:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Bandon, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League: Glendale at Pacific, 5:30 p.m.; Powers at Camas Valley, 6 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Midwestern League: Thurston at North Bend, 4 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Junction City, 7 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Midwestern League: Thurston at North Bend, 6 p.m. Sky-Em League: Junction City at Marshfield, 7 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Brookings-Harbor at Glide, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Men’s College Soccer — Chemeketa at SWOCC, 1:30 p.m.