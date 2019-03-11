Today

High School Baseball — Coquille at Illinois Valley, 4 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Lowell, 4 p.m.

High School Softball — Coquille at Illinois Valley, 4 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Lowell, 4 p.m.

High School Boys Golf — Marshfield, North Bend, Bandon, Reedsport and Coquille at Bandon Crossings.

High School Girls Golf — North Bend, Bandon, Reedsport and Coquille at Bandon Crossings.

Tuesday, March 12

High School Baseball — Riddle at Bandon, 4 p.m.

High School Softball — Marshfield at North Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Oakland, 4:30 p.m.; Bandon at Riddle, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis — Junction City at North Bend, 2 p.m.; Junction City at Marshfield, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13

High School Baseball — Lowell at coquille, 4 p.m.; Del Norte at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at Rogue River, 4:30 p.m.; Siuslaw at Harrisburg, 4:30 p.m.

High School Softball — Del Norte at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.; Siuslaw at Harrisburg, 4:30 p.m.

High School Track & Field — Marshfield at Pleasant Hill Icebreaker, 3 p.m.; Reedsport at Run for the Clover, 3 p.m., Waldport.

