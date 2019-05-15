Today

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, May 16

High School Track & Field — North Bend at Midwestern League District Meet, Crater High School.

Friday, May 17

High School Track & Field — Class 4A and Class 3A state meet at Mount Hood Community College and Class 2A and Class 1A state meet at Western Oregon University.

High School Boys Tennis — North Bend at Class 5A state tournament in Portland; Marshfield at Class 4A-3A-2A-1A state tournament in Corvallis.

High School Girls Tennis — North Bend at Class 5A state tournament in Portland.

College Softball — SWOCC at NWAC Tournament, Spokane, Wash.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0