Today
High School Volleyball — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Siuslaw, 6:30 p.m. Far West League: Brookings-Harbor at Douglas, 6:30 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Waldport, 6:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Myrtle Point, 6:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Toledo, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League; Pacific at New Hope Christian, 6 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Cottage Grove, 7 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Coquille at South Umpqua, 3 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at Glide, 3 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Sky-Em League: Cottage Grove at Marshfield, 7 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Coquille at South Umpqua, 5 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at Glide, 5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 21
High School Football — Midwestern League: North Bend at Thurston, 7 p.m. Sky-Em League: Cottage Grove at Marshfield, 7 p.m. Class 1A Distrtict 2: Riddle at Myrtle Point, 7 p.m. Class 1A District 4: Eddyville at Powers, 3 p.m. Nonleague: Amity at Coquille, 7 p.m.; Bandon at Creswell, 7 p.m.; Reedsport at Illinois Valley, 7 p.m.; Gold Beach at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Lakeview at Brookings-Harbor, 7 p.m.
High School Cross Country — Marshfield at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
College Volleyball — SWOCC at Mount Hood, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 22
High School Volleyball — North Bend, Siuslaw at Sisters Invitational.
High School Boys Soccer — Eagle Point at North Bend, 1 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Eagle Point at North Bend, 3 p.m.
High School Cross Country — North Bend at Three Course Challenge, Seaside.
Women’s College Soccer — Clark at SWOCC, noon.
Men’s College Soccer — Rogue at SWOCC, 2:30 p.m.
College Volleyball — SWOCC at Clark, 1 p.m.