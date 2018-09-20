Today

High School Volleyball — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Siuslaw, 6:30 p.m. Far West League: Brookings-Harbor at Douglas, 6:30 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Waldport, 6:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Myrtle Point, 6:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Toledo, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League; Pacific at New Hope Christian, 6 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Cottage Grove, 7 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Coquille at South Umpqua, 3 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at Glide, 3 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer — Sky-Em League: Cottage Grove at Marshfield, 7 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Coquille at South Umpqua, 5 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at Glide, 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 21

High School Football — Midwestern League: North Bend at Thurston, 7 p.m. Sky-Em League: Cottage Grove at Marshfield, 7 p.m. Class 1A Distrtict 2: Riddle at Myrtle Point, 7 p.m. Class 1A District 4: Eddyville at Powers, 3 p.m. Nonleague: Amity at Coquille, 7 p.m.; Bandon at Creswell, 7 p.m.; Reedsport at Illinois Valley, 7 p.m.; Gold Beach at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Lakeview at Brookings-Harbor, 7 p.m.

High School Cross Country — Marshfield at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

College Volleyball — SWOCC at Mount Hood, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22

High School Volleyball — North Bend, Siuslaw at Sisters Invitational.

High School Boys Soccer — Eagle Point at North Bend, 1 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer — Eagle Point at North Bend, 3 p.m.

High School Cross Country — North Bend at Three Course Challenge, Seaside.

Women’s College Soccer — Clark at SWOCC, noon.

Men’s College Soccer — Rogue at SWOCC, 2:30 p.m.

College Volleyball — SWOCC at Clark, 1 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0