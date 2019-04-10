Today
High School Baseball — Sunset Conference: Reedsport at Waldport, 4:30 p.m.
High School Track & Field — Coquille and Sutherlin at Brookings-Harbor, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 11
High School Baseball — Sunset Conference: Toledo at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; Siletz Valley at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.
High School Softball — Sunset Conference: Toledo at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; Siletz Valley at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys Tennis — Springfield at North Bend, 2 p.m.; Springfield at Marshfield, 4 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis — North Bend at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 12
High School Baseball — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Marist (2), 3 p.m.; Junction City at Siuslaw (2), 3 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.; Waldport at Myrtle Point, 4:30 pm.
High School Softball — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Marist (2), 3 p.m.; Junction City at Siuslaw (2), 3 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys Golf — North Bend, Marshfield at Roseburg, 1 p.m.
High School Girls Golf — North Bend, Marshfield at Roseburg, 1 p.m.
College Baseball — Clark at SWOCC (2), 1 p.m.