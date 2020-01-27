Today
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
High School Girls Basketball — Midwestern League: North Bend at North Eugene, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Marist Catholic, 7:15 p.m.; Elmira at Siuslaw, 7:15 p.m.; Junction City at Cottage Grove, 7:15 p.m. Sunset Conference: Coquille at Reedsport, 5:30 p.m.; Bandon at Waldport, 5:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Toledo, 5:30 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Midwestern League: North Bend at North Eugene, 5:15 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Marist Catholic, 5:45 p.m.; Elmira at Siuslaw, 5:45 p.m.; Junction City at Cottage Grove, 5:45 p.m. Sunset Conference: Coquille at Reedsport, 7 p.m.; Bandon at Waldport, 7 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Umpqua, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Umpqua, 7:30 p.m.