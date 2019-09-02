Today
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: Willamette at North Bend, 6:45 p.m. Nonleague: Newport at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m.; Illinois Valley at Myrtle Point, 5:15 p.m.; Del Norte at Gold Beach, 6:45 p.m.; Rogue River at Pacific, 5 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Marshfield at Brookings-Harbor, 5 p.m.
College Volleyball — SWOCC at Pacific JV, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
High School Boys Soccer — North Bend at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m.
High School Volleyball — Oakland, Myrtle Point and Gold Beach at Reedsport jamboree.
Thursday, Sept. 5
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: North Bend at North Eugene, 6:45 p.m. Skyline League: Powers at New Hope, 6 p.m.; Pacific at Elkton, 5 p.m. Nonleague: Reedsport and Phoenix at Marshfield, 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Coquille at South Umpqua, 6:30 p.m.; Glendale at Myrtle Point, 6:30 p.m.; Bandon and Monroe at Glide, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Corvallis at North Bend, 4 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — North Bend at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m.