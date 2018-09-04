Today
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: Eagle Point at North Bend, 6:45 p.m. Skyline League: Pacific at Camas Valley, 6 p.m. Nonleague: Siuslaw at Bandon, 4 p.m.; Douglas vs. Siuslaw at Bandon, 5:30 p.m.; Douglas at Bandon, 7 p.m.; Illinois Valley at Brookings-Harbor, 6:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Del Norte, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 5
High School Girls Soccer — Marshfield at Brookings-Harbor, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 6
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Churchill, 6:45 p.m. Sunset Conference: Reedsport at Coquille, 3:30 p.m.; Bandon at Myrtle Point, 6:30 p.m.; Waldport at Gold Beach, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League: Pacific at Days Creek, 6 p.m. Nonleague: Glide vs. Reedsport at Coquille, 5:30 p.m.; Glide at Coquille, 7:30 p.m.; McKinleyville at Brookings-Harbor, 7 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at Siuslaw, 6:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Brookings-Harbor at Coquille, 5 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Illinois Valley at Coquille, 3 p.m.