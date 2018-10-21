Today
High School Volleyball — Sunset Conference: Toledo at Coquille, 6:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Bandon, 6:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Waldport, 6:30 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — North Bend at Crater, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 23
High School Volleyball — Class 4A play-in round, Corbett at Marshfield, 4 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Midwestern League: North Bend at Crater, 7 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Elmira, 6:30 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 3: Coquille at Douglas, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Midwestern League: Elmira at Marshfield, 7 p.m. Class 3A-2A_1A District 3: Coquille at Douglas, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 24
High School Cross Country — North Bend at Midwestern League District Meet, 2 p.m., Tugman State Park.
Men’s College Soccer — Clark at SWOCC, 4 p.m.
Women’s College Soccer — Chemeketa at SWOCC, 1:30 p.m.