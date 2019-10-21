Today
High School Volleyball — Skyline League Playoffs: Powers vs. Riddle at Camas Valley, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: Ashland at North Bend, 5:45 p.m. Sky-Em League; Elmira at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m.; Junction City at Siuslaw, 6:30 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Coquille, 6:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Waldport, 6:30 p.m.; Toledo at Gold Beach, 6:30 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Midwestern League: Willamette at North Bend, 6 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Midwestern League: Willamette at North Bend, 4 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Coquille at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.; South Umpqua at Brookings-Harbor, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Men’s College Soccer — Rogue at SWOCC, 1:30 p.m.
Women’s College Soccer — SWOCC at Clackamas, 10 a.m.