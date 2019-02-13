Today
High School Boys Basketball — Skyline League Playoffs: North Douglas at Pacific, 6 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Umpqua, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Umpqua, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 14
High School Boys Basketball — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Elmira, 7:15 p.m. Sunset Conference; Coquille at Waldport, 5:30 p.m.; Bandon at Gold Beach, 5:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Toledo, 5:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Elmira, 5:45 p.m. Sunset Conference; Coquille at Waldport, 7 p.m.; Bandon at Gold Beach, 7 p.m.; Reedsport at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 15
High School Boys Basketball — Midwestern League: Ashland at North Bend, 6:45 p.m. Skyline League tournament at Marshfield, TBA.
High School Girls Basketball — Midwestern League: Ashland at North Bend, 5:15 p.m. Skyline League tournament at Marshfield, TBA.
High School Swimming — Marshfield at Class 4A-3A-2A-1A state meet, Beaverton, 9 a.m.; North Bend at Class 5A state meet, Beaverton, 1:45 p.m.
High School Wrestling — Reedsport at regional tournament, Central Linn; Coquille and Myrtle Point at regional tournament, Rogue River. .