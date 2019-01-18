Today

High School Boys Basketball — Skyline League: North Douglas at Pacific, 7:30 p.m. Nonleague: Central Linn at Coquille, 7:30 p.m.; North Bend at Marshfield, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball — Skyline League: North Douglas at Pacific, 6 p.m. Nonleague: Central Linn at Coquille, 6 p.m.; North Bend at Marshfield, 6 p.m.

High School Wrestling — North Bend at Nick Lutz Invitational, Florence; Marshfield, Reedsport, Myrtle Point, Coquille at Oregon Classic, Redmond.

Women’s College Basketball — Portland at SWOCC, 2 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball — Portland at SWOCC, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 20

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Jan. 21

No local events scheduled.

