Today
High School Girls Basketball — Sunset Conference: Coquille at Bandon, 5:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Waldport, 5:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Toledo, 5:30 p.m. Nonleague: Butte Falls at Reedsport, 12:30 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Sunset Conference: Coquille at Bandon, 7 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Waldport, 7 p.m.; Gold Beach at Toledo, 7 p.m. Nonleague: Butte Falls at Reedsport, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
High School Girls Basketball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Springfield, 5:15 p.m. Sky-Em League: Elmira at Marshfield, 5:45 p.m.; Junction City at Siuslaw, 5:45 p.m.; Marist Catholic at Cottage Grove, 5:45 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Springfield, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Elmira at Marshfield, 7:15 p.m.; Junction City at Siuslaw, 7:15 p.m.; Marist Catholic at Cottage Grove, 7:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Linn-Benton, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Linn-Benton, 7:30 p.m.