Today
High School Boys Basketball — Sunset Conference Playoffs: Reedsport at Bandon, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21
High School Girls Basketball — Midwestern League: Eagle Point at North Bend, 5:15 p.m. Sky-Em Playoffs: Marshfield at Junction City, 5:45 p.m. Sunset Conference Playoffs: Waldport at Coquille, 6 p.m. Skyline League Tournament at Sutherlin: Pacific vs. Elkton, 2 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Sky-Em League playoffs: Siuslaw at Junction City, 7:15 p.m.
High School Wrestling — North Bend at Midwestern League tournament, 2 p.m., Springfield; Marshfield at Class 4A District 3 tournament, Cottage Grove.
High School Swimming — North Bend at Class 5A State Meet, 9 a.m., Beaverton; Marshfield at Class 4A-3A-2A-1A State Meet, 6:30 p.m., Beaverton.
Saturday, Feb. 22
High School Girls Basketball — Skyline League Tournament at Sutherlin, Pacific TBA. Sky-Em League Playoffs: Marshfield or Junction City at Marist Catholic.
High School Boys Basketball — Sunset Conference Playoffs: Bandon or Reedsport at Coquille, 6 p.m.
High School Wrestling — North Bend at Midwestern League tournament, 2 p.m., Springfield; Marshfield at Class 4A District 3 tournament, Cottage Grove.
High School Swimming — North Bend at Class 5A State Meet, 8:15 a.m., Beaverton; Marshfield at Class 4A-3A-2A-1A State Meet, 6:30 p.m., Beaverton.
Women’s College Basketball — Portland at SWOCC, 2 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — Portland at SWOCC, 4 p.m.