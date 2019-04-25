Today
High School Boys Golf — North Bend at Crater.
High School Girls Golf — North Bend at Crater.
High School Track & Field — Coquille, Myrtle Point, Gold Beach at Jack Blum Invitational, Reedsport, 4:15 p.m.
Friday, April 26
High School Baseball — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Cottage Grove (2), 3 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Myrtle Point, 4:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Siletz Valley (2), 2 p.m.
High School Softball — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Cottage Grove (2), 3 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Myrtle Point, 4:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Siletz Valley (2), 2 p.m.
High School Track & Field — Marshfield at Stayton Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys Tennis — Marshfield, North Bend at Roseburg.
Saturday, April 27
High School Baseball — Willamette at North Bend (2), 1 p.m.
High School Softball — Willamette at North Bend (2), 1 p.m.
High School Track & Field — North Bend at Dick Baker Invite, Gladstone; Bandon at Centennial Invitational.
College Softball — SWOCC at Grays Harbor (2)