Today
Women’s College Soccer — Portland at SWOCC, 2 p.m.
Men’s College Soccer — Portland at SWOCC, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 4
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Eagle Point, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Cottage Grove at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m.; Marist Catholic at Siuslaw, 6:30 p.m. Sunset Conference: Myrtle Point at Bandon, 6:30 p.m.; Coquille at Reedsport, 6:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Waldport, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League: Yoncalla at Pacific, 6 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Sky-Em League: Elmira at Marshfield, 7 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Glide at Coquille, 4 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at South Umpqua, 4 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Elmira, 5:30 p.m. Nonleague: Coquille vs. La Pine at Glide, 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 5
High School Football — Midwestern League: Redmond at North Bend, 7 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Junction City, 7 p.m. Sunset Conference: Coquille at Reedsport, 7 p.m.; Gold Beach at Toledo, 7 p.m. Class 1A District 2: Myrtle Point at Glendale, 7 p.m. Class 1A District 4: Gilchrist at Powers, 4 p.m. Class 3A District 2: Santiam Christian at Siuslaw, 7 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at Douglas, 7 p.m. Nonleague: Illinois Valley at Bandon, 7 p.m.
College Volleyball — Lane at SWOCC, 6:30 p.m.