Today
High School Volleyball — Reedsport at Gaston, 5:30 p.m.; Coquille JV2 at Pacific, 5:30 p.m.
College Volleyball — College of the Redwoods at SWOCC, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 25
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: Willamette at North Bend, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marist Catholic at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m. Sunset Conference: Coquille at Bandon, 6:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Gold Beach, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League: Camas Valley at Pacific, 6 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Junction City, 4:30 p.m.; Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Glide at Coquille, 3 p.m.; Douglas at Brookings-Harbor, 5 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Sky-Em League: Junction City at Marshfield, 7 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Douglas at Brookings-Harbor, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 26
High School Boys Soccer — Midwestern League: North Bend at North Eugene, 4 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Midwestern League: North Bend at North Eugene, 6 p.m.
Women’s College Soccer — SWOCC at Clackamas, 1 p.m.
College Volleyball — New Hope at SWOCC, 6:30 p.m.