Today
High School Volleyball — Camas Valley at Myrtle Point, 6:30 p.m. Brookings-Harbor at McKinleyville, Calif., 7 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Illinois Valley at Brookings-Harbor, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 30
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Springfield, 6:45 p.m. Skyline League: Elkton at Pacific, 7 p.m. Nonleague: Coquille at Sutherlin, 3:30 p.m.; Coquille vs. Harrisburg at Sutherlin, 5:30 p.m.; Marshfield at Phoenix, 3 p.m.; Marshfield vs. South Medford, 4:30 p.m.; Bandon vs. Glide at Monroe, 1 p.m.; Bandon at Monroe, 2:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at UVC, 6 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Marshfield at North Bend, 5 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Marshfield at North Bend, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 31
High School Football — North Bend at Marshfield, 7 p.m.; Bandon at Glide, 7 p.m.; Coquillle at Oakland, 7 p.m.; Reedsport at Neah-Kah-Nie, 7 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at Gold Beach, 7 p.m.; Elmira at Siuslaw, 7 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Rogue River, 7 p.m.