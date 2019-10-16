Today
Men’s College Soccer — Chemeketa at SWOCC, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Churchill, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marist Catholic at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m.; Siuslaw at Elmira, 6:30 p.m. Sunset Conference: Coquille at Myrtle Point, 6:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Reedsport, 6:30 p.m.; Waldport at Bandon, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League: Riddle at Powers, 6 p.m.; Pacific at Umpqua Valley Christian, 6 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Sky-Em League: Marist Catholic at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Marist Catholic, 6:30 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Glide at Coquille, 4 p.m.; Gold Beach at South Umpqua, 3 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at Sutherlin, 3 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
High School Football — Midwestern League: North Bend at Redmond, 7 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Elmira, 7 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Toledo, 7 p.m.; Gold Beach at Reedsport, 7 p.m. Class 1A District 2: Camas Valley at Myrtle Point, 7 p.m. Class 3A District 2: Pleasant Hill at Siuslaw, 7 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m. Nonleague: Coquille vs. Lakeview at Medford, 7 p.m.