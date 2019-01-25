Today
High School Boys Basketball — Skyline League: Riddle at Pacific, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Skyline league: Riddle at Pacific, 6 p.m.
High School Wrestling — North Bend, Reedsport, Myrtle Point at Bay City Duals, Marshfield, 10 a.m.; Coquille at Cottage Grove tournament
High School Swimming — Phoenix, Lost River and Reedsport at North Bend, 10:30 a.m.
Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Clark, 2 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Clark, 4 p.m.
High School Girls Bowling — District tournament at Florence.
Sunday, Jan. 27
High School Boys Bowling — District tournament at Florence.
Monday, Jan. 28
No local events scheduled.