Today

High School Boys Basketball — Skyline League: Riddle at Pacific, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball — Skyline league: Riddle at Pacific, 6 p.m.

High School Wrestling — North Bend, Reedsport, Myrtle Point at Bay City Duals, Marshfield, 10 a.m.; Coquille at Cottage Grove tournament

High School Swimming — Phoenix, Lost River and Reedsport at North Bend, 10:30 a.m.

Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Clark, 2 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Clark, 4 p.m.

High School Girls Bowling — District tournament at Florence.

Sunday, Jan. 27

High School Boys Bowling — District tournament at Florence.

Monday, Jan. 28

No local events scheduled.

