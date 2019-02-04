Today
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, Feb. 5
High School Boys Basketball — Sky-Em League: Cottage Grove at Marshfield, 7:15 p.m.; Marist Catholic at Siuslaw, 7:15 p.m. Sunset Conference: Coquille at Gold Beach, 5:30 p.m.; Waldport at Reedsport, 5:30 p.m.; Toledo at Myrtle Point, 5:30 p.m. Nonleague: North Bend at Bandon, 5:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Sky-Em League: Cottage Grove at Marshfield, 5:45 p.m.; Marist Catholic at Siuslaw, 5:45 p.m. Sunset Conference: Coquille at Gold Beach, 7 p.m.; Waldport at Reedsport, 7 p.m.; Toledo at Myrtle Point, 7 p.m. Nonleague: North Bend at Bandon, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Lane, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Lane, 7:30 p.m.