Today
High School Volleyball — Banks at Marshfield, 11 a.m.; Banks vs. Hidden Valley, 12:30 p.m.; Hidden Valley at Marshfield, 1 p.m.; Union at Reedsport, 11 a.m.; Gold Beach at Myrtle Point, 10 a.m.; Riddle vs. Gold Beach, 11:15 a.m.; Riddle at Myrtle Point, 12:30 p.m.
High School Cross Country — North Bend, Pacific and Gold Beach at Brookings Invitational, noon; Marshfield, Coquille, Siuslaw at Northwest Classic.
High School Boys Soccer — Midwestern League: North Bend at Ashland, 3 p.m. Nonleague: Marshfield vs. Astoria at Newport, 1 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Midwestern League: North Bend at Ashland, 1 p.m. Nonleague: Marshfield vs. Astoria at Newport, 11 a.m.
College Volleyball — SWOCC at Centralia Crossover.
Women’s College Soccer — SWOCC at Rogue, noon.
Sunday, Sept. 15
College Volleyball — SWOCC at Centralia Crossover.
Monday, Sept. 16
High School Volleyball — Milo Adventist at Powers, 5:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Brookings-Harbor, 6 p.m.