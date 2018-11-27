Today
High School Sports — Meet the Bulldogs, North Bend High School, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 28
High School Boys Basketball — Glide at Myrtle Point, 7:30 p.m.; Bandon at Days Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Pacific at Gold Beach, 7 p.m.; Siuslaw at Mapleton, 7 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Glide at Myrtle Point, 5:30 p.m.; Bandon at Days Creek, 6 p.m.; Pacific at Gold Beach, 5:30 p.m.; Siuslaw at Mapleton, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 29
High School Boys Basketball — North Bend at Cottage Grove, 5:45 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — North Bend at Cottage Grove, 7:15 p.m.