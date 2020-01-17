Today

High School Girls Basketball — Marshfield at North Bend, 5:30 p.m. Skyline League: Pacific at Hew Hope, 4:30 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball — Marshfield at North Bend, 7 p.m.

High School Wrestling — North Bend at Nick Lutz Invitational, Florence; Marshfield, Reedsport and Coquille at Oregon Classic, Redmond.

Women’s College Basketball — Clackamas at SWOCC, 2 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball — Clackamas at SWOCC, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Jan. 20

Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Portland, 2 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Portland, 4 p.m.

