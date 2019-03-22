Today
High School Baseball — Reedsport at American Christian Academy Tournament, Redding, Calif.
High School Softball — North Bend at Springfield (2), 1 p.m.; Reedsport at Brookings-Harbor (2), noon; Phoenix at Siuslaw (2), noon.
College Baseball — Lane at SWOCC (2), 1 p.m.
College Softball — Mount Hood at SWOCC 92), noon.
Sunday, March 24
No local events scheduled.
Monday, March 25
High School Baseball — Volcanoes Spring Break Tournament: North Bend vs. Central, 7 p.m.; Hidden Valley Tournament: Marshfeild vs. Sutherlin, 10 a.m.; Marshfield vs. South Umpqua, noon.
High School Softball — Redmond Tournament: North Bend vs. Philomath, 4:30 p.m. Battle at the Beach (Newport): Marshfield vs. Harrisburg, 11 a.m.; Marshfield vs. Newport, 3 p.m.; Reedsport vs. Santiam at Toledo, noon; Coquille vs. Gaston at Toledo, 3 p.m.