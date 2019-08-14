agate Local Schedule 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save TodayNo local events scheduled. Thursday, Aug. 15 No local events scheduled. Friday, Aug. 16No local events scheduled. Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking NewsReceive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Events Schedule Most Popular Coos Bay Native Garners Rave Reviews in Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play Second amendment rally brings alt-right speaker to Coos Bay Coquille man dies in Highway 138 accident U.S. Coast Guard responds to sunken boat in Reedsport Child care center to open in Bandon View All Promotions promotion spotlight Which season suits you best? promotion spotlight Which season are you? Print Ads Ad Vault 55013-1.pdf Aug 13, 2019 Ad Vault 31471-1.pdf Aug 9, 2019 Ad Vault 45509-1.pdf 18 hrs ago Ad Vault BEST REALTY/COOS BAY - Ad from 2019-08-10 Aug 10, 2019 Best Realty/Coos Bay 605 N Bayshore Dr, Coos Bay, OR 97420 541-267-2221 Website Ad Vault 54917-1.pdf 22 hrs ago Ad Vault KOZYWOOD HEATING - Ad from 2019-08-10 Aug 10, 2019 Kozywood Heating 2257 Broadway, North Bend , OR 97459 541-756-2712 Website Ad Vault Bandon IT - Ad from 2019-08-09 Aug 9, 2019 Bandon IT 780 2nd Street S. E. , Bandon, OR 97411 541-223-7745 Website Ad Vault 55047-1.pdf 1 hr ago Ad Vault 54517-4.pdf Aug 8, 2019 Ad Vault 31915-1.pdf Aug 9, 2019