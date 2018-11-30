Today
High School Boys Basketball — Salem Academy at Marshfield, 4 p.m.; Myrtle Point at North Bend, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Bandon, 5 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at Mazama, 2:30 p.m.; Coquille vs. Chemawa at Beau Classic Tourney, 10:30 a.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Salem Academy at Marshfield, 2 p.m.; Myrtle Point at North Bend, 5:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Bandon, 3:30 p.m. Beau Classic: Coquille vs. Chemawa, 9 a.m.
High School Wrestling — Marshfield, North Bend at Perry Burlison Classic, Cascade High School; Reedsport, Myrtle Point at Willie Wilkinson Memorial, Glide.
Men’s College Basketball — Coach Tregs Classic at Eureka, Calif.: SWOCC vs. Shasta, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 2
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Dec. 3
High School Boys Basketball — Marshfield JV2 at Powers, 7 p.m.