Today
High School Boys Basketball — Midwestern League: Ashland at North Bend, 6:45 p.m. Skyline League tournament at Marshfield: North Douglas vs. Umpqua Valley Christian, 3:30 p.m; Days Creek vs. Riddle, 6:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Midwestern League: Ashland at North Bend, 5:15 p.m. Skyline League tournament at Marshfield: Elkton vs. Pacific, 2 p.m.; North Douglas vs. Days Creek, 5 p.m.
High School Swimming — Marshfield at Class 4A-3A-2A-1A state meet, Beaverton, 9 a.m.; North Bend at Class 5A state meet, Beaverton, 1:45 p.m.
High School Wrestling — Reedsport at regional tournament, Central Linn.
Saturday, Feb. 16
High School Boys Basketball — Midwestern League: Ashland at North Bend, 2:30 p.m. Skyline League Tournament at Marshfield, TBA.
High School Girls Basketball — Midwestern League: Ashland at North Bend, 1 p.m. Skyline League Tournament at Marshfield, TBA.
High School Swimming — Marshfield at Class 4A-3A-2A-1A state meet, Beaverton, 8 a.m.; North Bend at Class 5A state meet, Beaverton, 1 p.m.
High School Wrestling — Myrtle Point, Coquille at regional tournament, Rogue River; Reedsport at regional tournament Central Linn.
Women’s College Basketball — Chemeketa at SWOCC, 2 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — Chemeketa at SWOCC, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 17
No local events scheduled.