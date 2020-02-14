Today
High School Girls Basketball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Eagle Point, noon.
High School Boys Basketball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Eagle Point, 1:45 p.m.
High School Swimming — North Bend at Midwestern League district meet, Eugene; Marshfield and Reedsport at district meet, Cottage Grove.
High School Wrestling — Reedsport at Class 2A-1A District 2 tournament, Glide; Coquille, Myrtle Point and Gold Beach at Class 2A-1A District 3 tournament, North Lake.
High School Cheerleading — Marshfield and North Bend at state championships, Portland.
Women's College Basketball — SWOCC at Clackamas, 2 p.m.
Men's College Basketball — SWOCC at Clackamas, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16
College Wrestling — NJCAA regional at SWOCC, 10 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 17
High School Girls Basketball — Sunset Conference: Coquille at Bandon, 5:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Waldport, 5:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Toledo, 5:30 p.m. Nonleague: Butte Falls at Reedsport, 12:30 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Sunset Conference: Coquille at Bandon, 7 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Waldport, 7 p.m.; Gold Beach at Toledo, 7 p.m. Nonleague: Butte Falls at Reedsport, 2 p.m.