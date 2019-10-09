Today
High School Football — Midwestern League: North Bend at Springfield, 7 p.m. Sunset Conference: Toledo at Gold Beach, 7 p.m. Nonleague: Bandon at Illinois Valley, 7 p.m.
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Springfield, 5:15 p.m. Sky-Em League; Marshfield at Cottage Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Siuslaw at Marist Catholic, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League: Camas Valley at Pacific, 5:30 p.m.; Glendale at Powers, 6 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Sky-Em League: Cottage Grove at Marshfield, 7 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Cottage Grove, 7 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Coquille at Douglas, 4:30 p.m.; Glide at Gold Beach, 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
High School Football — Sky-Em League: Junction City at Marshfield, 7 p.m. Sunset Conference: Reedsport at Coquille, 7 p.m. Class 1A District 2: Myrtle Point at Days Creek, 3 p.m. Class 3A District 2: Douglas at Brookings-Harbor, 7 p.m.; Siuslaw at Santiam Christian, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
High School Girls Soccer — Midwestern League: Springfield at North Bend, 1 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Midwestern League: Springfield at North Bend, 3 p.m.
High School Cross Country — Bandon, Marshfield and Siuslaw at Paul Mariman Invitational, Philomath
College Volleyball — SWOCC at Umpqua, 2 p.m.
Women’s College Soccer — Lane at SWOCC, noon.