Today

High School Swimming — St. Mary’s at North Bend, 5 p.m.; Marshfield at Taft.

High School Wrestling — Reedsport at Oakridge.

Friday, Feb. 1

High School Boys Basketball — Midwestern League: Thurston at North Bend, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Junction City, 7:15 p.m. Sunset Conference: Reedsport at Coquille, 5:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Waldport, 5:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Bandon, 5:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball — Midwestern League: Thurston at North Bend, 5:15 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Junction City, 5:45 p.m. Sunset Conference: Reedsport at Coquille, 7 p.m.; Gold Beach at Waldport, 7 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Bandon, 7 p.m.

High School Girls Wrestling — State qualifier, Springfield.

Saturday, Feb. 2

High School Boys Basketball — Skyline League: Days Creek at Pacific, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball — Skyline League: Days Creek at Pacific, 6 p.m.

High School Wrestling — Myrtle Point at Gold Beach Tournament.

High School Girls Wrestling — State qualifier, Springfield.

Women’s College Basketball — Mount Hood at SWOCC, 2 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball — Mount Hood at SWOCC, 4 p.m.

