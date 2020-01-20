Today

Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Portland, 2 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Portland, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

High School Girls Basketball — Sky-Em League: Cottage Grove at Marshfield, 7:15 p.m.; Marist Catholic at Siuslaw, 7:15 p.m.; Junction City at Elmira, 7:15 p.m. Sunset Conference: Coquille at Toledo, 7 p.m.; Bandon at Gold Beach, 7 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Reedsport, 7 p.m. Nonleague: North Bend vs. Pacific at Powers, 6 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball — Sky-Em League: Cottage Grove at Marshfield, 5:45 p.m.; Marist Catholic at Siuslaw, 5:45 p.m.; Junction City at Elmira, 5:45 p.m. Sunset Conference: Coquille at Toledo, 5:30 p.m.; Bandon at Gold Beach, 5:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Reedsport, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

High School Wrestling — Myrtle Point, Riddle and Waldport at Coquille, 5 p.mm.

Women’s College Basketball — Linn-Benton at SWOCC, 5:30 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball — Linn-Benton at SWOCC, 7:30 p.m.

