Today
Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Portland, 2 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Portland, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
High School Girls Basketball — Sky-Em League: Cottage Grove at Marshfield, 7:15 p.m.; Marist Catholic at Siuslaw, 7:15 p.m.; Junction City at Elmira, 7:15 p.m. Sunset Conference: Coquille at Toledo, 7 p.m.; Bandon at Gold Beach, 7 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Reedsport, 7 p.m. Nonleague: North Bend vs. Pacific at Powers, 6 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Sky-Em League: Cottage Grove at Marshfield, 5:45 p.m.; Marist Catholic at Siuslaw, 5:45 p.m.; Junction City at Elmira, 5:45 p.m. Sunset Conference: Coquille at Toledo, 5:30 p.m.; Bandon at Gold Beach, 5:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Reedsport, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
High School Wrestling — Myrtle Point, Riddle and Waldport at Coquille, 5 p.mm.
Women’s College Basketball — Linn-Benton at SWOCC, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — Linn-Benton at SWOCC, 7:30 p.m.