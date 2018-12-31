Today

No local events scheduled.

Wednesday, Jan. 2

High School Boys Basketball — Marshfield at North Marion, 3:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball — Marshfield at North Marion, 5 p.m.

High School Wrestling — Coquille and Myrtle Point at North Bend, 5 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Mount Hood, 2 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Mount Hood, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 3

High School Boys Basketball — Sunset Conference: Toledo at Coquille, 7 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Waldport, 7 p.m.; Reedsport at Bandon, 7 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball — Sunset Conference: Toledo at Coquille, 5:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Waldport, 5:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Bandon, 5:30 p.m.

