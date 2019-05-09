Today
High School Baseball — Sunset Conference: Coquille at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Toledo, 4:30 p.m.
High School Softball — Sunset Conference: Coquille at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Toledo, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, May 10
High School Baseball — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Siuslaw (2), 3 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Siletz Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Waldport at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.
High School Softball — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Siuslaw (2), 3 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Siletz Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Waldport at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.
High School Track & Field — Marshfield, Siuslaw at Sky-Em League championships, 11 a.m., Marist Catholic High School.
High School Girls Tennis — Midwestern League District Meet at North Bend, all day; Marshfield at district tournament, Meford, all day.
High School Boys Tennis — Midwestern League District Meet at Roseburg, all day.
College Baseball — Lane at SWOCC (2), 1 p.m.
College Softball — SWOCC at Lower Columbia (2), 3 p.m.
Saturday, May 11
High School Baseball — Midwestern League: Thurston at North Bend (2), 1 p.m.
High School Softball — Midwestern League: Thurston at North Bend (2), 1 p.m.
High School Track & Field — Marshfield at Sky-Em League Championships, 11 a.m., Marist Catholic High School; Bandon, Coquille, Myrtle Point and Gold Beach at Class 2A District 4 meet, Grants Pass, 10 a.m.; Reedsport at Class 2A District 3 meet, Toledo, 10 a.m.; Powers and Pacific at Class 1A District 2 meet, Blue River, 10 a.m.
High School Girls Tennis — Midwestern League District Meet at William J. Sweet Memorial Tennis Center, all day; Marshfield at district tournament, Meford, all day. .
High School Boys Tennis — Midwestern League District Meet at Eugene.
College Baseball — SWOCC at Lane (2), 1 p.m.