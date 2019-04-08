Today
High School Boys Golf — North Bend, Marshfield, Coquille at Bandon Trails.
High School Girls Golf — North Bend, Marshfield at Reedsport, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, April 9
High School Baseball — Sky-Em League: Cottage Grove at Marshfield, 5 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Toledo, 4:30 p.m.; Waldport at Siletz Valley, 4:30 p.m. Nonleague: North Eugene at North Bend, 5 p.m.
High School Softball — Sky-Em League: Cottage Grove at Marshfield, 5 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Toledo, 4:30 p.m.; Waldport at Siletz Valley, 4:30 p.m. Nonleague: North Eugene at North Bend, 5 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis — North Eugene at North Bend, 2 p.m.; North Eugene at Marshfiled, 4 p.m.
High School Boys Tennis — North Bend at North Eugene, 4 p.m.
High School Track & Field — North Bend vs. Hesper, 4 p.m.; Marshfield, Pacific at Siuslaw, 3:30 p.m.
College Softball — Clackamas at SWOCC (2), noon.
Wednesday, April 10
High School Track & Field — Coquille and Sutherlin at Brookings-Harbor, 4 p.m.