Today
High School Baseball — Volcanoes Spring Break Tournament: North Bend vs. Central, 7 p.m.; Hidden Valley Tournament: Marshfeild vs. Sutherlin, 10 a.m.; Marshfield vs. South Umpqua, noon.
High School Softball — Redmond Tournament: North Bend vs. Philomath, 4:30 p.m. Battle at the Beach (Newport): Marshfield vs. Harrisburg, 11 a.m.; Marshfield vs. Newport, 3 p.m.; Reedsport vs. Santiam at Toledo, noon; Coquille vs. Gaston at Toledo, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, March 26
High School Baseball — Volcanoes Spring Break Tournament: North Bend vs. West Albany, 7 p.m. Hidden Valley Tournament: Marshfield vs. Sweet Home, noon.
High School Softball — Redmond Tournament: North Bend TBA; Battle at the Beach (Newport): Marshfield vs. McLoughlin, 9 a.m.; Marshfield vs. Yamhill-Carlton, 1 p.m.; Reedsport vs. Gaston at Toledo, 3 p.m.; Coquille vs. Santiam at Toledo, noon.
College Softball — SWOCC at Chemeketa (2), 3 p.m.
Wednesday, March 27
High School Baseball — Volcanes Spring Break Tournament: North Bend vs. Scio, 11:30 a.m.
High School Softball — Reedsport at North Douglas, 2 p.m.