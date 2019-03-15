Today
High School Baseball — North Bend at Crater (2), 1 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Gold Beach (2), noon; Lost River at Reedsport, 1 p.m.; Bandon at Umpqua Valley Christian, 11 a.m.; Bandon vs. Kennedy at Roseburg, 1 p.m.
High School Softball — North Bend at Crater (2), 1 p.m.; Bandon at Days Creek (2), 1 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis — Grants Pass at Marshfield, noon; Grants Pass at North Bend, 2 p.m.
High School Boys Tennis — Grants Pass at North Bend, noon; Grants Pass at Marshfield, 2 p.m.
High School Track & Field — Marshfield at North Medford.
High School Dance — Marshfield at State championships, Portland.
College Softball — SWOCC at Clackamas (2), noon.
College Baseball — SWOCC at Olympic (2), 1 p.m.
College Track & Field — SWOCC at Rich Allen Classic, Newberg, 11 a.m.
Sunday, March 17
College Baseball — SWOCC at Olympic, 10 a.m.; SWOCC vs. Centralia, 1 p.m.
Monday, March 18
High School Boys Golf — Marshfield at Bandon Crossings, 4 p.m.
High School Baseball — Riddle at Myrtle Point, 4:30 p.m.
High School Softball — Riddle at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Del Norte, 4:30 p.m.