Today
High School Baseball — Sky-Em League: Siuslaw at Marshfield, 5 p.m. Sunset Conference: Reedsport at Myrtle Point, 5 p.m.; Waldport at Bandon, 5:15 p.m.; Coquille at Siletz Valley, postponed. Nonleague: North Bend at Churchill, 5 p.m.
High School Softball — Sky=Em League: Siuslaw at Marshfield, 5 p.m. Sunset Conference: Reedsport at Myrtle Point, 3 p.m.; Waldport at Bandon, 3:15 p.m.; Coquille at Siletz Valley, postponed. Nonleague: North Bend at Churchill, 5 p.m.
High School Track & Field — Marshfield, Siuslaw at Elmira.
High School Girls Tennis — Marshfield at Marist Catholic, 2 p.m.; Churchill at North Bend, 5 p.m.
High School Boys Tennis — Marshfield at Marist Catholic, 4 p.m.; North Bend at Churchill, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 24
High School Softball — Sunset Conference: Reedsport at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls Golf — North Bend at Phoenix.
Thursday, April 25
High School Boys Golf — North Bend at Crater.
High School Girls Golf — North Bend at Crater.