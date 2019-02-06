Today
High School Boys Basketball — Sky-Em League; Cottage Grove at Marshfield, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Sky-Em League: Cottage Grove at Marshfield, 5:45 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Lane, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Lane, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 7
High School Wrestling — Reedsport at Mohawk.
Friday, Feb. 8
High School Boys Basketball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Crater, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Siuslaw, 5:45 p.m. Sunset Conference: Waldport at Bandon, 5:30 p.m.; Toledo at Gold Beach, 5:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Reedsport, 5:30 p.m. Skyline League: Glendale at Pacific, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Crater, 5:15 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Siuslaw, 7:15 p.m. Sunset Conference: Waldport at Bandon, 7 p.m.; Toledo at Gold Beach, 7 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Reedsport, 7 p.m.
High School Swimming — North Bend at Midwestern League District Meet, Willamalane Pool, Eugene, 9:45 a.m.; Marshfield and Reedsport at District Meet, North Bend, 1 p.m..
High School Wrestling — Marshfield at regional tournament, Klamath Falls; North Bend at Regional Tournament, Central Point; Myrtle Point home dual; Coquille at Illinois Valley.