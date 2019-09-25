Today
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Crater, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Siuslaw at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m. Sunset Conference: Coquille at Bandon, 6:30 p.m.; Waldport at Myrtle Point, 6:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Toledo, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League: North Douglas at Pacific, 5:30 p.m.; Umpqua Valley Christian at Powers, 6 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Sky-Em League: Junction City at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Junction City, 7 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Coquille at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at South Umpqua, 5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27
High School Football — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Cottage Grove, 7 p.m.; Elmira at Marist Catholic, 7 p.m. Nonleague: Crater at North Bend, 7 p.m.; Coquille at Amity, 7 p.m.; Creswell at Bandon, 7 p.m.; Illinois Valley at Reedsport, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Gold Beach, 7 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at Lakeview, 7 p.m..
College Volleyball — SWOCC at Chemeketa, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
High School Volleyball — Skyline League: Pacific at Powers, 5:30 p.m. Reedsport at McKenzie RPI tournament; Bandon and Coquille at Creswell tournament; Myrtle Point at Westside Christian tournament.
College Volleyball — SWOCC at Clackamas, 2 p.m.
Women’s College Soccer — SWOCC at Clackamas, noon.