Today
High School Boys Basketball — Bandon at Brookings-Harbor, 7:30 p.m.; Riddle at Myrtle Point, 7:30 p.m.; Coquille at Glide, 7:30 p.m.; Siuslaw at Sutherlin, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Bandon at Brookings-Harbor, 5:30 p.m.; Riddle at Myrtle Point, 5:30 p.m.; Coquille at Glide, 6 p.m.; Siuslaw at Sutherlin, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 12
High School Boys Basketball — Reedsport at Pacific, 7 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball — Reedsport at Pacific, 5:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling — Double dual at Coquille, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 13
High School Boys Basketball — Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament: Philomath vs. Sutherlin, 5:30 p.m., Marshfield High School; Crook County vs. La Salle Prep, 6:30 p.m., SWOCC; Junction City vs. Sisters, 6:30 p.m., North Bend High School; North Valley vs. Marshfield, 8:30 p.m., Marshfield High School.
High School Girls Basketball — Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament: Philomath vs. Madras, 4 p.m., Marshfield High School; Marshfield vs. North Valley, 7 p.m., Marshfield High School; Sisters vs. Sutherlin, 8 p.m., SWOCC; Astoria vs. Junction City, 8 p.m., North Bend High School.
High School Wrestling — North Bend at Crater, 5:30 p.m.; Marshfield at North Medford.
High School Swimming — North Valley, Mazama and Hidden Valley at Reedsport, 3 p.m.