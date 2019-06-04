agate Local Schedule Jun 4, 2019 Updated 3 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save TodayNo local events scheduled. Wednesday, June 5 No local events scheduled. Thursday, June 6No local events scheduled. Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Couple found dead at home east of Eugene Two quakes hit off the Bandon coast WWII veteran walks with Coquille High School's graduating class Body identified near Brookings; investigation continues Donald Sherwood View All Promotions AP promotion spotlight Who's your TV mom? promotion spotlight Could you pass a U.S. civics test? Print Ads Ad Vault Olivia Andor Marketing - Ad from 2019-06-03 Jun 3, 2019 Olivia Andor Marketing 541-329-1019 Ad Vault LADD ELECTRIC - Ad from 2019-05-29 May 29, 2019 Ladd Electric 2660 Frontage Rd, Reedsport, OR 97467 541-271-6869 Ad Vault Community Dental Lab PC - Ad from 2019-06-03 Jun 3, 2019 Community Dental Lab Pc 2495 Newmark, North Bend, OR 97459 541-756-2121 Website Ad Vault Coquille Valley Hospital - Ad from 2019-06-01 Jun 1, 2019 Coquille Valley Hospital District 940 E 5th St, Coquille, OR 97423 541-396-3101 Website Ad Vault Nelsons BAY AREA MORTUARY - Ad from 2019-06-04 8 hrs ago Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary 405 Elrod Ave, Coos Bay, OR 97420 541-267-4216 Website Ad Vault Branching Out Tree Service - Ad from 2019-06-03 Jun 3, 2019 Branching out Tree Service 6867 Shinglehouse Rd., Coos Bay, OR 97420 541-260-8837 Ad Vault Olivia Andor Marketing - Ad from 2019-05-30 May 30, 2019 Olivia Andor Marketing 541-329-1019 Ad Vault Branching Out Tree Service - Ad from 2019-06-03 Jun 3, 2019 Branching out Tree Service 6867 Shinglehouse Rd., Coos Bay, OR 97420 541-260-8837 Ad Vault BASSETT HYLAND ENERGY - Ad from 2019-06-03 Jun 3, 2019 Bassett Hyland Energy Co Cardlocks 425 W Lockhart Ave, Coos Bay, OR 97420 541-267-2107 Website Ad Vault WINCHESTER BAY SANITARY - Ad from 2019-05-29 May 29, 2019 Winchester Bay Sanitary P.o. Box 1256, Winchester Bay, OR 97467 541-271-4214 Website