Today
High School Volleyball — Les Schwab Tournament at Reedsport: Reedsport vs. Lost River, 10 a.m.; Grant Union vs. Oakridge, 10 a.m.; Weston-McEwen vs. North Douglas, 11:30 a.m.; Coquille vs. St. Mary’s, 11:30 a.m.; championship match 5:30 p.m. Marshfield at North Valley tournament
High School Boys Soccer — Cascade at North Bend, 4 p.m.; Astoria vs. Marshfield at Newport, 1 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at Mazama, 1 p.m.; Gold Beach at Waldport, 1 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Cascade at North Bend, 2 p.m. Astoria vs. Marshfield at Newport, 11 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 9
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Sept. 10
High School Volleyball — Coquille at Central Linn, 6 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at Del Norte, 6:30 p.m.