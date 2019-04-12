Today

High School Track & Field — Bandon, Coquille, Gold Beach, Myrtle Point, North Bend, Pacific, Reedsport and Siuslaw at Prefontaine Invitational at Marshfield.

High School Baseball — Midwestern League: Churchill at North Bend (2), 11 a.m.

High School Softball — Midwestern League: Churchill at North Bend (2), 11 a.m. Sunset Conference: Myrtle Point at Waldport, 1 p.m.

High School Boys Tennis — Marshfield at St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis — Marshfield at St. Mary’s, noon.

College Baseball — Clark at SWOCC (2), noon.

College Softball — SWOCC at Mount Hood (2), noon.

Sunday, April 14

No local events scheduled.

Monday, April 15

High School Baseball — Sunset Conference: Reedsport at Waldport, 4:30 p.m.

High School Softball — Nonleague: Reedsport at Glide, 4:30 p.m.

