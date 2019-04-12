Today
High School Track & Field — Bandon, Coquille, Gold Beach, Myrtle Point, North Bend, Pacific, Reedsport and Siuslaw at Prefontaine Invitational at Marshfield.
High School Baseball — Midwestern League: Churchill at North Bend (2), 11 a.m.
High School Softball — Midwestern League: Churchill at North Bend (2), 11 a.m. Sunset Conference: Myrtle Point at Waldport, 1 p.m.
High School Boys Tennis — Marshfield at St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis — Marshfield at St. Mary’s, noon.
College Baseball — Clark at SWOCC (2), noon.
College Softball — SWOCC at Mount Hood (2), noon.
Sunday, April 14
No local events scheduled.
Monday, April 15
High School Baseball — Sunset Conference: Reedsport at Waldport, 4:30 p.m.
High School Softball — Nonleague: Reedsport at Glide, 4:30 p.m.