Today
High School Softball — Sunset Conference: Myrtle Point at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; Toledo at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.
High School Baseball — Sunset Conference: Toledo at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys Golf — Marshfield, North Bend at Sandpines; Coquille and Bandon at Tokatee.
High School Girls Golf — Marshfield at Sandpines.
Tuesday, April 23
High School Baseball — Sky-Em League: Siuslaw at Marshfield, 5 p.m. Sunset Conference: Reedsport at Myrtle Point, 4:30 p.m.; Waldport at Bandon, 4:30 p.m.; Coquille at Siletz Valley, 4:30 p.m. Nonleague: North Bend at Churchill, 5 p.m.
High School Softball — Sky=Em League: Siuslaw at Marshfield, 5 p.m. Sunset Conference: Reedsport at Myrtle Point, 4:30 p.m.; Waldport at Bandon, 4:30 p.m.; Coquille at Siletz Valley, 4:30 p.m. Nonleague: North Bend at Churchill, 5 p.m.
High School Track & Field — Marshfield, Siuslaw at Elmira.
High School Girls Tennis — Marshfield at Marist Catholic, 2 p.m.
High School Boys Tennis — Marshfield at Marist Catholic, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 24
High School Softball — Sunset Conference: Coquille at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.