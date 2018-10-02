Today
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: Springfield at North Bend, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Junction City, 6:30 p.m.; Siuslaw at Cottage Grove, 6:30 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Reedsport, 6:30 p.m.; Waldport at Myrtle Point, 6:30 p.m.; Coquille at Toledo, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League: Riddle at Pacific, 6 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Coquille at Brookings-Harbor, 5 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Brookings-Harbor at Coquille, 5 p.m.
High School Cross Country — Gold Beach, Myrtle Point and Reedsport at Bandon Invitational, 5 p.m., Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
Wednesday, Oct. 3
Women’s College Soccer — Portland at SWOCC, 2 p.m.
Men’s College Soccer — Portland at SWOCC, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 4
High School Volleyball — Midwestern League: North Bend at Eagle Point, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Cottage Grove at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m.; Marist Catholic at Siuslaw, 6:30 p.m. Sunset Conference: Myrtle Point at Bandon, 6:30 p.m.; Coquille at Reedsport, 6:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Waldport, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League: Yoncalla at Pacific, 6 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer — Sky-Em League: Elmira at Marshfield, 7 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Glide at Coquille, 4 p.m.; Brookings-Harbor at South Umpqua, 4 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Elmira, 5:30 p.m. Nonleague: Coquille vs. La Pine at Glide, 4 p.m.