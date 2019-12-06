Today
High School Girls Basketball — Winter Lake Classic: Reedsport, Sheridan, Coquille and Illinois Valley, TBA. East Linn Christian Tournament: Myrtle Point TBA. Camas Valley Tournament: Gold Beach vs. Camas Valley, 7 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Winter Lake Classic: Reedsport, Sheridan, Coquille and Illinois Valley, TBA. East Linn Christian Tournament: Myrtle Point TBA. Camas Valley Tournament: Gold Beach TBA.
High School Wrestling — Marshfield at Cascade tournament; Reedsport at Willie Wilkinson Memorial, Glide.
Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Everett Tournament, TBA.
Men’s College Basketball — SWOCC vs. College of the Redwoods at Coach Tregs Classic, Eureka, Calif., 3 p.m.
Men’s College Wrestling — SWOCC at Umpqua, 5 p.m.
Women’s College Wrestling — SWOCC at Umpqua, noon.
College Swimming — SWOCC at Logger Invite, Tacoma, Wash.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Women’s College Basketball — SWOCC at Everett Tournament, TBA.
College Swimming — SWOCC at Logger Invite, Tacoma, Wash.
Monday, Dec. 9
No local events scheduled.