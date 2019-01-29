Today
High School Girls Basketball — Midwestern League: North Eugene at North Bend, 5:15 p.m. Sky-Em League; Marist Catholic at Marshfield, 7:15 p.m. Sunset Conference: Coquille at Toledo, 7 p.m.; Waldport at Myrtle Point, 7 p.m.; Bandon at Reedsport, 7 p.m. Skyline League: Pacific at Camas Valley, 6 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball — Midwestern League: North Eugene at North Bend, 6:45 p.m. Sky-Em League: Marist Catholic at Marshfield, 5:45 p.m. Sunset Conference: Coquille at Toledo, 5:30 p.m.; Waldport at Myrtle Point, 5:30 p.m.; Bandon at Reedsport, 5:30 p.m. Skyline League: Pacific at Camas Valley, 7:30 p.m.
High School Swimming — Marshfield at Reedsport, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 30
High School Wrestling — Midwestern League Invitational at North Bend, 4 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball — Linn-Benton at SWOCC, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball — Linn-Benton at SWOCC, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 31
High School Swimming — St. Mary’s at North Bend, 5 p.m.; Marshfield at Taft.
High School Wrestling — Reedsport at Oakridge.