Today
High School Track & Field — Class 4A and Class 3A state meet at Mount Hood Community College and Class 2A and Class 1A state meet at Western Oregon University; North Bend at Midwestern League District Meet, Crater High School.
High School Boys Tennis — Marshfield at Class 4A-3A-2A-1A state tournament in Corvallis.
High School Girls Tennis — North Bend at Class 5A state tournament in Portland.
College Softball — SWOCC at NWAC Tournament, Spokane, Wash.
Sunday, May 19
College Softball — SWOCC at NWAC Tournament, Spokane, Wash.
Monday, May 20
High School Baseball — Class 2A Playoffs: Bandon at Nestucca, 4 p.m.
High School Softball — Class 2A Playoffs: Bandon at Santiam, 4 p.m.