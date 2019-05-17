Today

High School Track & Field — Class 4A and Class 3A state meet at Mount Hood Community College and Class 2A and Class 1A state meet at Western Oregon University; North Bend at Midwestern League District Meet, Crater High School.

High School Boys Tennis — Marshfield at Class 4A-3A-2A-1A state tournament in Corvallis.

High School Girls Tennis — North Bend at Class 5A state tournament in Portland.

College Softball — SWOCC at NWAC Tournament, Spokane, Wash.

Sunday, May 19

College Softball — SWOCC at NWAC Tournament, Spokane, Wash.

Monday, May 20

High School Baseball — Class 2A Playoffs: Bandon at Nestucca, 4 p.m.

High School Softball — Class 2A Playoffs: Bandon at Santiam, 4 p.m.

