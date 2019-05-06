Today

High School Tennis — Marshfield at district tournament, Medford.

High School Boys Golf — Marshfield at district tournament, Tokatee; North Bend at regional tournament, Trysting Tree.

High School Girls Golf — Marshfield, Coquille, Bandon and Reedsport at district tournament, Rogue Valley Country Club.

Tuesday, May 7

High School Baseball — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Junction City, 5 p.m.; Elmira at Siuslaw, 5 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.; Toledo at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; Waldport at Myrtle Point (2), 3 p.m.; Gold Beach at Siletz Valley, 4:30 p.m.

High School Softball — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Junction City, 5 p.m.; Elmira at Siuslaw, 5 p.m. Sunset Conference: Bandon at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.; Toledo at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; Waldport at Myrtle Point, 4:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Siletz Valley, 4:30 p.m. Nonleague: Springfield at North Bend, 5 p.m.

College Softball — Clark at SWOCC (2), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 8

No local events scheduled.

